Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

The Presidency has reacted to the Department of State Services (DSS) arrest of the presidential candidate of the African Action Congress in the 2019 general elections, Omoyele Sowore, over planned revolution match.

According to the Presidency, the revolution march planned for, Monday, by “Global Coalition for Security and Democracy in Nigeria” with the aim of bringing “regime change” in Nigeria without recourse to a nationwide vote, is not appropriate.

The DSS had confirmed the arrest of Omoyele in the early hours of Saturday.

Sowore, the convener of #RevolutionNow protests which he intended to hold across the country concurrently on Monday, allegedly in protest against bad governance, was picked up at his apartment at 1.25am on Saturday.

Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, in a statement said that President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration respects and upholds “the right of every Nigerian to peaceful protest and civil campaign – whether to raise awareness on issues, and even oppose the government. It is the inalienable right of all citizens of the Federal Republic of Nigeria to do so.”

Shehu who said those behind the planned match were faceless, challenged them to make themselves known so that Nigerians would know the real beneficiaries of the protest.

He said: “There is, however, a difference between peaceful call to protest and incitement for a revolution.

“The organisation championing this planned action is not fronted by any serious public faces. We call on the sponsors and organisers to have the decency to come forward and make their identity known – out of respect to all Nigerians – so that Nigerians can be fully be aware in whose name this “revolution” is being proposed and who the beneficiaries may be.

“Less than six months ago, Nigeria held simultaneous presidential and parliamentary elections. Both contests were won resoundingly by President Muhammadu Buhari and his All-Progressives Congress party. The campaign was observed, and results were confirmed by international election monitoring groups and observers. The result was even contested by the losing presidential candidate and his party in court.

“The ballot box is the only constitutional means of changing government and a president in Nigeria. The days of coups and revolutions are over.”

Continue the presidential media aide said those making the “revolution’’ can hide behind the veil of social media modernity. “But without revealing the identity of their sponsors, this shadowy campaign is no better, and no more democratic, than the days of old.

“The president calls on all those who seek to use and hide behind everyday citizens to attain power through undemocratic and violent means, which has been alluded, to come out clearly and be identified. They should lead their march in person. Only then will they begin to have the right to call themselves leaders before the people of Nigeria.”