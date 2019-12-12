Godwin Tsa, Abuja

The Federal Government has ordered an investigation into last Friday’s invasion of the Federal High Court, Abuja, by the operatives of the Department of State Service (DSS).

Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice (AGF), Abubakar Malami (SAN), disclosed this, yesterday, during a visit to the Chief Judge of the Federal High Court, Justice John Tsoho.

The DSS had invaded the Court of Justice Ifeoma Ojukwu in their bid to re-arrest journalist, activist, and presidential candidate of the African Action Congress, Mr. Omoyele Sowore.

Malami who was evasive on the reason for Sowore’s rearrest said his visit to the judge was not in connection with the unfortunate incident which has attracted condemnation from local and international communities.

Malami told journalists that his visit was to congratulate Justice Tsoho on his confirmation by the Senate as the substantive Chief Judge of the Federal High Court.

Asked if he was not worried by the breach of the court by DSS officials, Malami said, “whatever affects the integrity of the court is a worrisome issue for us. However, I can never be pre-emptive of an incident over which I was not a live witness to.”

“But one thing I am certain of is that the government has put in place the mechanism for the investigation of the reported incident. So, I would not like to be preemptive in terms of a conclusion, one way or the other, without allowing the consummation and conclusion of the investigation process.”