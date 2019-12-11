Godwin Tsa, Abuja

Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice (AGF), Abubakar Malami (SAN) on Wednesday disclosed that the Federal Government has ordered an investigation into the Friday invasion of the Federal High Court, Abuja, by the operatives of the Department of State Service (DSS).

The Minister made the disclosure at the premises of the Federal High Court after a courtesy visit to the Chief Judge of the Court, Justice John Tsoho.

The DSS had on Friday, invaded the Court of Justice Ifeoma Ojukwu in their bid to rearrest the presidential candidate of the African Action Congress in the February 2019 general election, Omoyele Sowore.

Malami who was evasive on the reason for Sowore’s rearrest said his visit to the Chief Judge of the Court was not in connection with the incident that has attracted reactions from local and International community.

While fielding questions from reporters, he said his visit was to congratulate Justice Tsoho on his confirmation by the Senate as the substantive Chief Judge of the Federal High Court.

Asked if he was not appalled by the DSS’ conduct, Malami said, “Whatever affects the integrity of the court is a worrisome issue for us. However I can never be preemptive of an incident over which I was not a live witness to.”

He added, “But one thing I am certain of is that the government has put in place mechanism for investigation of the reported incident.

“So, I would not like to be preemptive in terms of a conclusion, one way or the other, without allowing the consummation and conclusion of the investigation process.”