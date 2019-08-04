Romanus Ugwu, Abuja
The DSS has confirmed that the former presidential aspirant African Action Congress, Mr Omoyele Soworeis in its custody.
DSS Spokesperson, Peter Nnochiri, made the disclosure while addressing newsmen at the service’s Headquarters in Abuja this afternoon.
He was arrested days ago allegedly for being part of the planned the #RevolutionNow protest scheduled to take place soon.
It is curious that the DSS had not arrested anyone from the northern group that gave the president 30 days ultimatum to continue with the implementation of the suspended RUGA program. Some people are just tolerated to behave as they like and even carry Ak-47 in the same society that a human right activist could be arrested at the drop of the hat. This selective efficiency saw IPOB and IMN branded as terrorist groups and quickly proscribed while leaving the dreaded killer herdsmen with bloody hands free to continue with their slaughter of unprotected citizens. One nation different destinies.