Godwin Tsa Abuja

Minister of Justice and Attorney-General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami (SAN) said he was yet to receive any correspondence from lawmakers of the United State of America over Omoyele Sowore as at the close of work on December 20.

The minister’s position is contained in a statement issued by the media aide in the Office of the Attorney-General and Minister of Justice, Dr Umar Gwandu.

“Foreign policy conventions do not support direct correspondence between the Office of the Attorney-General of the Federation and serving legislators of a foreign country.”

The statement noted that perhaps the Ministry of Foreign Affairs could be an appropriate ministry for such correspondence and, therefore, reiterated the fact that Malami did not receive such a letter.

“Attorney-General of the Federation finds media reports on the purported claim of such correspondence to his office, peddled by some unscrupulous elements in the society, as not only inappropriate but inaccurate.

“It is essential to put in the record that the so-called letter has not been received at the office of the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, SAN at the close of the work of Friday 20th December, 2019,” he said.