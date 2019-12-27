Convener of #RevolutionNow protest, Omoyele Sowore, has been nominated for the ‘Prisoner of Conscience honour award’ by the Tom Lantos Human Rights Commission of the United States House of Representatives.

Prisoners of conscience are persons imprisoned for the peaceful expression of their political, religious, or other conscientiously held beliefs, or for their identity, even though they have neither used nor advocated violence.

The announcement came barely three days after he was released alongside former National Security Adviser, Dasuki Sambo, from the custody of the Department of State Services (DSS) on the order of the Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Mr Abubakar Malami, following local and international pressure.

The AGF had said the decision to release him and Dasuki Sambo was in compliance with the bail granted them by various courts: “In line with the provisions of Sections 150(1) of the 1999 Constitution (as amended), and in compliance with the bail granted to Col. Sambo Dasuki (retd) (as recently varied by the Court of Appeal) and the bail granted to Omoyele Sowore, I have directed the State Security Services to comply with the order granting bail to the Defendants and effect their release.

“The two defendants are enjoined to observe the terms of their bail and refrain from engaging in any act that is inimical to public peace and national security as well as their ongoing trial which will run its course in accordance with the laws of the land.

“I wish to reiterate again the utmost regard of my office for the entire judicial structure of Nigeria.

“This administration remains unrelenting in deepening the rule of law and the administration of justice in general.”

Sowore is standing trial for treasonable felony.

Given the deep interest some congressmen have shown on the matter, Sowore stands a bright chance to win the Honour.

Report published by SaharaReporters has it that Tom Lantos Human Rights Commission, is charged with promoting, defending and advocating for international human rights.

Sowore’s nomination was said to have been sponsored by U.S lawmaker, Josh Gottheimer.

“For months now, I have been working closely with the Sowore family, the Haworth community, the State Department, and my colleagues to advocate on Yele’s (Omoyele) behalf. “We are urging the Nigerian Government to protect Yele’s safety, provide him with the due process he deserves, and ultimately permit him to return home as soon as possible.

“We will continue watching the situation in Nigeria, a democracy seeking closer ties with the United States, to make sure the government respects basic human rights,” the American lawmaker said.