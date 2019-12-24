Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

The Presidency has rejected international press referring to Omoyele Sowore, publisher of Sahara Reporters and presidential candidate of the African Action Congress, as a journalist.

In a statement, Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, insisted that Sowore called for a revolution to overthrow the democratically-elected government of Nigeria.

The presidential media aide maintained that Sowore also founded an organisation, Revolution Now, to launch, “Days of Rage”, with the sole purpose of fomenting trouble.

He said even though the Muhamamdu Buhari’s administration believes in the Rule of Law, it will not allow trouble makers to incite the public and cause a breakdown of law and order.

The statement reads: “The Presidency wishes to clarify the release on bail, of the presidential candidate of the African Action Congress in the February 2019 elections, Omoyele Sowore.

“Some international news outlets have mistakenly been describing his release as that of a journalist.

“For the avoidance of doubt, the Buhari administration has never, since coming into office in 2015, detained a journalist, seized copies of newspapers or shut down a medium of information.

“Sowore called for a revolution to overthrow the democratically-elected government of Nigeria.

“He did so on television, and from a privileged position as the owner of a widely-read digital newspaper run from the United States of America.

“He founded an organisation, Revolution Now, to launch, in their own words, ‘Days of Rage,’ with the publicised purpose of fomenting mass civil unrest and the elected administration’s overthrow. No government will allow anybody to openly call for destabilization in the country and do nothing.

“The government believes strictly in observing the rule of law but must safeguard public security and will not allow trouble makers to incite the public and cause a breakdown of law and order.”