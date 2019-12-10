Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

The House of Representatives, on Tuesday, mandated its committees on National Security and Intelligence, Judiciary and Human Rights to investigate the investigate the invasion of the Federal High Court, Abuja last Friday ‘by yet to be Identified persons.’

The committees are expected to report back to the House within two weeks for further legislative actions.

This followed the adoption of a motion sponsored by the minority leader, Ndudi Elumelu, under matters of urgent public importance, calling the attention of the House to the incidence.

Elumelu, in his motion, said videos show unidentified persons trying to bundle convener of Revolution Now , Omoleye Sowore , who is standing trial for alleged treason, and his co-accused, Olawale Bakare, in the court room.

The minority leader noted that though Civil Society Organizations (CSOs) claimed that the invaders are agents of the Department of State Security (DSS) , the agency through its spokesman, Peter Afunanya, said his personnel were not involved in the incident.

Details later…