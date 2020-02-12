Godwin Tsa, Abuja

The trial of the Publisher of Sahara Reporters, Omoyele Sowore kick-started on Wednesday with the presence of Nobel Laureate, Prof Wole Soyinka, and other top names in civil activism in court.

They came in solidarity with Sowore, who is being prosecuted for organising the nationwide protest #RevolutionNow.

First to arrive the Abuja division of the Federal High Court, venue of the trial, was Soyinka.

He was followed by a former senator representing Kaduna Central, Shehu Sani, a former Chairman of the National Human Rights Commission, Prof Chidi Odinkalu, and another activist, Deji Adeyanju, later arrived.

Hear wetin Omoyele Sowore, di leader of di RevolutionNow protest tok wen im show for im trial for Abuja on Wednesday.

Professor Wole Soyinka, Senator Shehu Sani also dey court to show solidarity. pic.twitter.com/ryEgVmdayI — BBC Pidgin (@bbcnewspidgin) February 12, 2020

The Department of State Services had in August 2019 arrested Sowore and his codefendant, Olawale Bakare, in respect of the protest.

They were subsequently charged with treasonable felony for allegedly planning to topple the government of the President Muhammadu Buhari, among other counts, including abusing the President.

They were held in custody for over four months until mounting domestic and international pressure forced the government to release them in December.

Justice Ijeoma Ojukwu had fixed Tuesday for the commencement of trial but had to adjourn till Wednesday due to her official assignment elsewhere.