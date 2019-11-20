Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The Department of State Services, (DSS) has accused the convener of RevolutionNow, Omoyele Sowore, of capitalising on the latitude of freedom provided to him at the service’s detention facility to use his telephone to mobilise Nigerians for revolution and violence against the government.

At a press conference at the service’s headquarters in Abuja, yesterday, public relations officer, Peter Afunanya, faulted claims by Mr. Femi Falana, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), that he was at DSS to secure the bail of Sowore and was refused.

Afunanya said the DSS deserve commendation instead condemnations for protecting Sowore’s life by keeping him in its custody, maintaining that no credible Nigerian had come forward to secure his bail.

Said Afunanya: “We want to repeat that there is nothing that Sowore needed or needs now that we don’t provide for him. He has been using his phone and making contacts, and even using it to mobilise people, calling for violent action against the Nigerian state and the destruction of the Nigerian entity.

“But all we could tell him is that if you throw stone inside the market place, you sure will know where it will land. He has family members in Nigeria who go to local market.”

On allegations by Sowore’s lawyer, Falana, that the service was frustrating efforts to grant bail to his client, Afunanya said: “Femi Falana has not visited this office since this issue of bailing Sowore started.

“As we said in one of our statements, it is more unfortunate that Falana who is a very good friend of the DG of the DSS has not even called him for once and we know that when issues of this nature arose, Falana always call the DG. But as far as this case is concerned, he chose not to call him and I don’t know his reason.

“For emphasis, Falana has not been to the DSS headquarters to secure Sowore’s release. We have asked what is wrong for anybody who wants to take him on bail to come forward.

“Our action is to safe the country and everybody by our action and it is not out of place but ideal to insist that administrative procedures be followed and adhered to in the execution of the court order.

“Is it right that we just bring out Sowore out of our gate and allow him to go? What if anything happens to him or he gets killed, who takes the responsibility? Internationally, we are not outside the global practice.

“We will continue to ask for the right procedure and documentation to be done. Yet people are twisting our action, politicising it or making it look like we are unwilling to release him when we are not. We respect rule of law and orders of the court.

“It is right for people to continue profiling the DSS over this issue. Take for instance, what Deji Adeyanju, said recently that DSS wanted to bribe him with N1 million. There is nothing as cheap blackmail as that.

“Citizens are allowed to protest but the due process must be followed. We have said that we won’t join issues with anybody. It does not make sense that people are calling for our heads for doing the right thing.”

On Ibraheem El-Zakzaki, he said: “The court granted him leave to travel to India for medical attention but we followed the drama he acted and turned the journey to. We saw how he behaved and how he preferred to be kept in the DSS facility on return for proper care on from India.”