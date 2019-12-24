Godwin Tsa, Abuja

Hearing in the fundamental rights enforcement suit filed by the convener of #Revolution Now protests, Mr. Omoloye Sowore, seeking an order for his release from the custody of the Department of State Security Service (DSS), suffered a major setback, yesterday, following the withdrawal of Justice Ahmed Mohammed of the Abuja division of the Federal High Court from adjudicating on it.

This came even as some Civil Society Organisation (CSOs), yesterday, clashed in Abuja over calls for the enforcement of the human rights of Sowore.

The clash left several people injured and hospitalised.

At about 9am, activists from Amnesty International, Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Programme (SERAP) and other groups stormed the premises of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) for a freedom rally to impress on the commission to call for an end to the reign of impunity in the country.

But minutes into the mass action, civil groups who believed the actions of the DSS were acting in the best interest of the nation also arrived in solidarity with the Federal Government and the security agencies.

In the ensuing commotion, violence broke out and several activists were injured.

Journalists covering the rally were harassed, cameras and mobile phones forcefully seized or stolen by hoodlums who infiltrated the protest.

Deji Adeyanju, who staged a protest in front of the headquarters of the National Human Rights Commission to canvass for obedience to court order by the Buhari administration, got more than he bargained for.

Pictures and videos posted on the social media showEd hoodlums, and counte- protesters descending on Adeyanju and beating him blue and black.

He is now hospitalised.

There’re were claims that the Police watched the attack without making any effort to protect Adeyanju.

The incident has once again triggered some umbrage against the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration for its intolerance of dissent.