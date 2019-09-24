Godwin Tsa, Abuja

The planned arraignment of Mr Omoyele Sowore, the convener of #RevolutionNow protests, before the Abuja division of the Federal High Court has been stood down till 11 am Tuesday.

When the matter was called by 10 am, the prosecution counsel and Sowore were not in court.

Justice Taiwo Taiwo stood down the matter after he was informed by counsel to Sowore, Femi Falana (SAN), that the prosecution counsel who was not in court, requesting that the case be stood down till 11am.

The Federal Government had last Friday preferred a seven-count charge of treasonable felony and money laundering against Sowore.

Equally cited as a defendant in the charge marked FHC/ ABJ/CR/235/2019, a copy of which was sighted by the Vanguard newspaper last night, is one Olawale Adebayo Bakare (aka ‘Mandate’).

There are indications, however, that the arraignment might not hold and that a fresh application would be moved by the prosecution to detain Sowore for an additional 20 days.