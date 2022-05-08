From Fred Itua, Abuja

The leadership of African Action Congress (AAC), has disowned its 2019 presidential candidate, Omoyele Sowore, over his purported attack on the governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Mr. Godwin Emefiele.

National Publicity Secretary of AAC, Mr. Sylvester Cletus, in a statement made available to newsmen in Abuja, said their investigation has revealed that Femi Adeyeye, who’s fronting for Sowore, is behind the recent attacks on Emefiele.

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

The statement reads: “Our attention has been drawn to a statement credited to one , a person unknown to the party, who attacked the person of Dr Godwin Emefiele, Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria, on the grounds that some groups who felt his candidature can make the difference and decided to purchase the Expression of Interest and Nomination Form of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for him.

“As a political party that is a member of the Inter-Party Advisory Council, IPAC, the umbrella body of political parties in Nigeria which demands that fellow political parties do not interfere in internal affairs of other parties, the African Action Congress, AAC, do not get itself entangled in internal affairs of other political parties including their primaries.

“This imposter, who we have established works with , an expelled member of the party under which authority he so wrote the statement that writhes with hate, claimed that he was writing in the capacity of National Publicity Secretary of the African Action Congress, AAC. The African Action Congress, AAC, restates that the said Femi Adeyeye is unknown to the party and the party have not authorized him or any person to make such statement on its behalf.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

“The party reiterates that in high tempo political season as this it is not uncommon to find political jobbers and hatchet men who not only are seeking relevance for themselves for selfish reasons but who have set out manifest schemes to extort money from notable Nigerians through blackmail to overreach themselves.

“African Action Congress, AAC, have also established that this writer worked with a group of renegades that described themselves as RevolutionNow and led by Mr. Omowole Sowore who the African Action Congress, AAC, expelled in August 9, 2019 for sundry malfeasance that included misappropriation of partys’ fund, disrespect to the party Leadership, anti-party activities, etc.

Premature Ejaculation & "Small Joystick" Resolved in 7Days... Click Here For Details .

“Let it be known that our party is not interested in primaries or any other issue concerning the APC as they remain the party’s internal matters. If Sowore, who is not a member of African Action Congress, AAC, has personal axe to grind with the CBN Governor, he should do so without dragging our party’s name into his personal battle. For us as a party, we have more than enough on our plates as much as the current political dispensation is concerned than dabbling into internal affairs of the APC or any other political party for that matter.

“African Action Congress, AAC, notifies the general public with this statement that the purported statement released on its name attacking the CBN governor did not emanate from our great party even as we call on the Law Enforcement Agencies to arrest Mr. Omoyele Sowore and his cohorts for defaulting on terms of his bail condition and tarnishing the name of our great party for his selfish and malicious interest.”