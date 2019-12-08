The Special Adviser on Strategy and Political Matters to the Oyo State Governor, Babatunde Oduyoye, has berated the officials of the Department of State Security (DSS) for causing commotion inside the Abuja Federal High Court courtroom in their bid to re-arrest Omoyele Sowore, described the action as an attack on democracy and the sanctity of the judiciary.

Oduyoye flayed the DSS officials for allowing their overzealousness to get the best of them, noting threats to democratic ideals had been coming in different guise under the APC-led government.

Oduyoye called on the Presidency to institute a probe into the incident to clear itself of culpability in the matter. He said: “The attack on the Abuja courtroom under the guise of trying to re-arrest Omoyele Sowore, to say the least, is an affront on democracy and the judiciary.

“Part of those threats to democracy is going on in Oyo State where some members of the APC, including a serving Senator, have been twisting the judgment of the Court of Appeal on the March 9, 2019 governorship election in the State and boasting that the Supreme Court would hand the APC victory on the pending matter.”