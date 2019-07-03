Director, Voter Education and Publicity, Independent National Electoral Commission, OluwoleOsaze-Uzzi, Senior Programme Officer, MacArthur Foundation, Amina Salihu, Executive Director, Paradigm Initiative, Gbenga Sesan and Chair, Editorial Board, Nigeria Info Radio Group, Rotimi Sankore, will be discussants for the 11th Wole Soyinka Centre Media Lecture Series and 85th birthday anniversary celebration of Prof. Wole Soyinka, Africa’s First Nobel Laureate in Literature, scheduled to hold on Saturday, 13 July 2019, at the MUSON Centre, Onikan, Lagos.

The speakers would be joining Senior Economic Advisor, Africa Economic Development Policy Initiative (AEDPI) and Co-Founder of #BringBackOurGirls Movement, Obiageli Ezekwesili, to speak to the theme: “Rethinking credible elections, accountable democracy and good governance in Nigeria.”

Organisers of the event, the Wole Soyinka Centre for Investigative Journalism (WSCIJ), chose the theme to “urgently reconsider Nigeria’s electoral process in view of its complexities, how to ensure that governance becomes accountable and propound ways to make the people emerge as the greatest beneficiaries of democracy in Nigeria, even as the country takes its place of leading the way for other African countries.”

The lecture, which started in 2008, and marks Soyinka’s birthday, is open to the public.