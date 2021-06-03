From Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

Noble Laureate, Prof Wole Soyinka has denounced a social media WhatsApp post attributed to him supporting Yoruba State agitation.

Soyinka in a statement by Abiola Owoaje titled: “Circulation of misinformation associating Professor Wole Soyinka with the agitation for a Yoruba State” urged the public to disregard the information.

The statement reads: “Professor Wole Soyinka wishes to denounce the fake WhatsApp posting on the Yoruba state agitation being attributed to him.

Once again, he requests the public to ignore the utterances of those contemptible interlopers who lack the courage of their conviction and thus take to Identity Theft for the furtherance of their views.

For a start, Wole Soyinka does not participate in Facebook, Tweet, Blog, WhatsApp or other offerings of the Social Media. Any views that he wishes to express on national and other issues routinely go through the print media.”