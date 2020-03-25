(BBC)

Nobel laureate Wole Soyinka has criticised the response of the Nigerian government and religious leaders to the coronavirus.

Over the weekend some preachers in Nigeria ignored government directives about social distancing and went ahead with Sunday services, which were attended by thousands of congregants.

Soyinka said the government should have had enough isolation centres, well-stocked pharmacies and research centres that would have helped deal with the crisis.

Prof Soyinka has been in self-isolation for nine days after returning from the United States.

Other prominent African personalities in isolation or who have tested positive for the coronavirus include Cavayé Yéguié Djibril, the president of the Cameroonian parliament, Amason Kingi, the governor of Kilifi county in Kenya, and Nathaniel Balma, the head of Liberia’s Environmental Protection Agency.

African saxophone legend Manu Dibango died on Tuesday in Paris after catching the virus.