How I love listening to this oracle. How I cherish reading him many times over. It is a pleasant delight doing so. He won’t risk disappointing you.

He never fails to nail it hard on the head. He does this with relish all the time. And for good reason too. He cares not whose ugly ox is gored or even brutally injured.

He effortlessly moves on unhindered. You can’t stop or molest him. You dare not. That is his life. He lives it as he deems fit. Not today, not yesterday.

He lives the only life he has with glee. And to the maximum, without caring a hoot. His uppermost concerns are justice, fairness and equity, et al. And that is eternal to him.

This oracle caught my attention again last weekend. He was in his usual element. Prof Wole Soyinka is it! You damn the Nobel laureate to your everlasting peril.

He cannot be ignored easily. It would be disastrous. You would not want that. Yet, government strives hard to pretend he does not exist. It is one reason they wobble and fumble all along.

They hate his guts, even in the face of blatant official brigandage. The patriot in him refused to cave in. He elected not to be cajoled. He resolved not to kowtow either.

The glaring persecution that envelopes the nation would not move him. In fact, it strengthens him. It is the very impetus he needs these perilous times. The reason he talks down directly on burning issues. That is why he chooses to speak pointedly at the throne. It doesn’t matter who occupies it.

He would not be swayed to call what is black white. He didn’t do that yesterday. And he would not do it now, not even tomorrow.

This oracle of a man would ever stand tall, distinct. He never fails to be counted. Again, always for the good reason.

Do I eulogise him? Why not, if not? He earns it he deserves it. If you insist, no apologies! Yes, he couldn’t have been perfect. No human could anyway. Ultimate perfection is God’s and God’s alone.

Every man has his excesses. But Soyinka did not display any of such at the weekend. He is never found wanting. He showcased one more time, nationalism, loyalism and commitment.

He felt strongly that Nigeria would not in this wobbling manner. He did not mince or mix words:

“Not if it continues this way. Not if it fails to decentralise. Some people use the word restructure, some people use the word…whatever. Not if it fails to decentralise.”

He vehemently emphasised: “If Nigeria fails to decentralise.” And he means it: “I mean, decentralise as fast as possible, manifestly, not rhetoric, then Nigeria cannot stay together.”

This oracle is unstoppable: “Again, this is not Wole Soyinka saying this. Generals have said it. Everybody has said it; ex-heads of state have said it; analysts have said it; economists have said it; and that’s what is happening to the people on the streets.

“That’s why they’re moving; that’s why they’re demonstrating; that’s why they’re defying even threats from the police; from the government ‘if you demonstrate, you’re traitors, we’ll deal with you…we’ll speak to you in language which you’ll understand’.”

He is not done yet. Trust him: “It doesn’t work with anybody any longer.” Why? “Because the nation is on a suicide slide.

“The people feel that they do not deserve that kind of suicidal plunge and they have the right to say ‘sorry o, I’m getting out of this plane before it nose-dives’.”

Soyinka was short and direct. That is his template. He detested wasting his precious time and space. He went straight to the point, succinctly on spot.

He is used to the trenches. He is no stranger to that. In fact, it is a familiar terrain. His exploits in decades past speak volumes of him.

Let’s be clear. This oracle is not faultless. But not on restructuring; he can’t be faulted. He ought to be saluted.

In the face of these tribulations and trials, we deeply appreciate his courage and strong character. He is tough and solid in his resolve.

Against the legion of principalities and powers, we admire his faithfulness and steadfastness. He is sincerely committed to this Project Nigeria. He also does it with all the passion in him.

Now, where on earth is his ilk of old? Vanished into thin air? Are they in disarray? Why are they found wanting at this critical period? Pity, they have cowardly chickened out.

Some of them have crashed out of this glorious race. Others are shamelessly dining with the devil even with the shortest spoon. And we are not unmindful of this. We are excruciatingly taking good notice of them.

They are easily forgetful. They need to be reminded quickly. This precarious time will surely pass us by. This painful phase will equally phase out. We shall overcome. And the time is very soon.

Then the stark realities will dawn on them. They will be naked. And it may be far too late to retrace their steps. They may not be lucky to enjoy that luxury when they want it most.

They have that rare opportunity on their laps. They should cast their minds back. They should be wise enough to dig deep into our chequered and ugly history.

Perhaps, they may be fortunate. They can choose to learn some good lessons or pick something useful from the debris of the dirty past. It could be handy and helpful.

They, however, need not be pushed or forced to do this. It’s strictly an option. And the alternative is viable and veritable.

The ultimate choice is theirs to make. Just as time ticks on. It can’t wait. It never did. And it won’t now.

TALK BACK

Demon-cratic regime

Dear Femi, your prosaic painting of the situational picture in Nigeria in your article, titled, “Terror + brute + brawn = Darkness,” is timely and exact, just as your arithmetical equation is quite accurate.

Thank you for making my day. This demon-cratic regime is a huge brute. They are a bunch of shenanigans. Pitifully, too, Nigeria is a big fraud.

– Ralph U. Eze, 08055652418

Nakedness of lies

Mr. Adeoti, the way you x-rayed Lai Mohammed’s mindset in your recent write-up, really appeased my spirit. At first, you elevated his ego as a reformist who would stop at nothing to ensure that the people are fed with lies.

Just then, you disappointed him and exposed his nakedness and left him in his lonely environment and fantasy. Sir, you were just too good in that article, kudos.

– 08077257071

