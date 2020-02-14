Damietie Braide

After a successful outing in three different local government areas of Lagos, multitalented journalist, Evelyn Osagie, is set to storm Valentine’s Day show tagged “Words Meet Images” (WMI).

This edition is inspired by the Noble Laureate, Prof Wole Soyinka. Known on stage as Evelyn D’Poet, the show is her art-to-the-street project that is hinged on the message of peace and unity. The initiative, which began in 2018 in Agege, is in its fourth edition. It will hold Ifako-Ijaiye local government area of Lagos (Diamond Mine School, No.1 Adeyeri Crescent, off Oyemekun Bus Stop in Ogba).

The family show, which has become a staple during the Valentine’s season, features poetry, drama, music and photo exhibition. “And as the world is celebrating the season of ‘Love’, in the spirit of Valentine’s Day, we are also joining our voice to the universal message, in addition to the move to rekindle art appreciation on the street –in children and adult alike,” said the artist.

The displays will showcase how art can beautify not only the environment but our world. It is driven by conversation and the need to preserve the environment. This edition’s play, Kitchen Revolution, written by Osagie, will be performed WMI cast drawn from different strata of the society, including market women in her human installation.

“The play is inspired by Prof. Wole Soyinka. I was at a briefing where he, reacting to insecurity issues and Amotekun, said, ‘Hunger is real! Poverty is real! It’s very much with us and reaching a critical mass. Amotekun is only part of the story. We should start thinking of ‘Soup Kitchen’ as obtained in other parts of the world’. My art show encourages us to pursue peaceful means to making in resolving our differences. If we forget the reason why we must fight for the peace and unity in our land, ‘Let Art, Nature, Our Children And Animals Remind Us,” she said.

Through her initiative, Osagie has brought a unique freshness to performance (poetry and drama) and visual art (photography). Osagie, who currently works with The Nation newspaper, is also the initiator of Project #TASAA campaign. She expresses her voice through diverse arts, especially photography and performance poetry.

With the theme, “Embers of Love”, guest will be treated to an outdoor art “Together Series” installation, open-air poetry, drama and music concert.

“The event is a melting pot that seeks to promote the appreciation of the arts, the environment and communality. My performances and exhibition are, therefore, meant to remind us of the need for peace, It brings together different art forms and people of diverse social strata from all over the state; while also promoting fresh talents even as it showcases my creative expressions,” she added.

The poetry and music concert will features acts between the ages of 12 and 60 plus, such as a 12 year-old singing sensation, Chidindu Okorie and his group; the WMI drama group, and others. The exhibition usually showcases human installation using market women and our traditional wares and furniture to create a local milieu that is meant to reignite the feeling of the old days in her audience.

On stage, Osagie blends her poetry with contemporary and traditional motifs, images, songs, and speech patterns while drawing from traditional African theatre. She also mixes performance with elements of folklore, myths, songs, and sometimes employs masks, drum rhythms, music and dance to express her poetic thoughts.