Nobel Laureate, Professor Wole Soyinka has commended Keith Richards for his latest book, Never Quite The Insider: A Nigerian Memoir. Soyinka described the book as the memoir of a ghetto blaster, adding that the book remains a big insight on profiling the psychology of corporate Nigeria.

Kadaria Ahmed, journalist and TV host who anchored the event maintained that the book is a thriller as the author gave a frank look into corporate Nigeria and the world of expatriates.

In his remarks, the author said: “The 287-page book explains a little of my coming here, my love affairs with Nigeria and management practice in corporate Nigeria. So many people have told me that I should document some of the ‘strange but true’ stories that highlight the uniqueness of my experience in Nigeria. Gradually.”

The author also insisted that 20 years of running multiple businesses in Nigeria qualified him to write the memoir. He continued: “To some extent, this book is a hybrid that describes how I ran three specific businesses and encountered a set of managerial and commercial challenges,” he added.

The author, a member of the Order of British Empire (OBE), also served on the Boards of several industry groups including The Nigerian Economic Summit Group, The Advisory Panel of BusinessDay Newspapers and the Development Board of Pan African University and Lagos Business School.