Spaces for Change bids board member, Esther Uzoma farewell with tributes

Daniel Kanu

It was an evening of tributes, acclamation, songs, and fond memories of a board member of Spaces for Change, Esther Uzoma, a lawyer who died on January 6.

Uzoma, a human rights activist, was the convener of Civil Society Situation Room, a Platform of Civil Society Organizations working on Elections, Good governance, and other issues in Nigeria.

The event, which took place, yesterday, Tuesday, 2nd February. also featured the singing of several Christian hymnals was graced by colleagues, friends, and associates who reminisced on Uzoma’s life, her sense of justice, love for others and camaraderie.

Uzoma’s exemplary life is worthy of emulation, says the clergy who officiated the event.

“For what will people remember you for? This woman, in her short life, has made an impact. I could have canonized her, to make her a saint because of the role she played in the advancement of human rights,” he said.

Spaces for Change executive director, Victoria Ibezim-Ohaeri, said Uzoma was a rare gift to humanity, and that she was happy she told her so during their last phone conversation.

“Last December, Esther Uzoma pulled some strings that wowed me. The outcomes were so swift, smooth and sleek. I still recall our loud banter when I called to praise her. I promised to replicate those moves because the conversation lifted my spirit. That was our last call. I reflected on our last conversation today and heaved a sigh of relief. It was a pleasant experience worth remembering,” she said.

Ibezim-Ohaeri added: “Tributes are pouring in for Esther every day. I have only written tributes for my late mum in 1995 and my dad in 2017. I try to write a tribute (for Esther), the pen fails. I take solace in the kind words I shared with her last December. They remain my tribute. I am glad she heard my tributes with her ears. I am overjoyed I will not be penning mere words to red earth and a soul long gone.”

The executive director of Rule of Law, Accountability and Advocacy Centre (RULAAC), Okechukwu Nwanguma also said of Uzoma: “The worst thing that can happen to anyone is to die unsung and with negative memories and legacy. Esther has been hailed and mourned like a heroine because she stood for something. In death, she stood tall and towered high above what many could imagine.”

For Chinenye Egwim: “Heaven has gained an angel. Esther made an impact so unforgettable. She was a rare gem.”