Cross River State Governor, Ben Ayade, has assured that the ongoing construction of a spaghetti flyover and other flyover bridges at Odukpani Junction will soon be completed.

The governor gave the assurance when he visited the construction site where major civil, mechanical and structural works are moving in rapid pace.

Speaking to newsmen, Governor Ayade reinstated his commitment to ensure the spaghetti flyover, the first of its kind in this part of the world, is delivered soon.

“The Spaghetti Flyover looks like something impossible because of the three floors of bridges crossing each other. Ordinarily that doesn’t look like something Cross River could handle.

“Trust me, with the intellectual money everything is possible. So here we are at the site, the civil works going on perfectly well, the structural works, mechanical works going on also with same rapidity.”

He also spoke about the superhighway and the deep seaport projects, which he believes hold the key to unlocking the economic potential of not just the state but the country as a whole.

While affirming his unflinching commitment to the actualisation of the projects, the governor reiterated his appeal to President Muhammadu Buhari, to grant the state a sovereign guarantee on the projects.

He disclosed that the first phase of the 275km Superhighway will be completed by the first quarter of next year.