Spain says it will hold a memorial service for the more than 27,000 people who have died in the country’s coronavirus outbreak.

The public service, which will be directed by the Spanish King Felipe VI and attended by prominent Spanish politicians and EU leaders, is to be held in Madrid on July 16.

Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez told Spanish parliament on Wednesday that EU Council President Charles Michel, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, European Parliament President David Sassoli, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell and the head of the World Health Organisation (WHO), Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, had all been invited.

It was not clear whether firm commitments had been received from those invited.

Spain was one of the worst-hit European nations in the pandemic, at times registering up to 1,000 deaths a day.

The number of coronavirus infections has now dropped sharply and the country is reopening to foreign visitors.

The July service will also honour health care workers, who have been fighting the pandemic for months.(dpa/NAN)