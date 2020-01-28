Bunmi Ogunyale

Spanish-based club, Rayo Vallecano continued to extol the virtues of former Super Eagles’ goalkeeper, late Wilfried Agbonavbare, many years after his demise.

The Vallecans via its twitter handle @Vallecano Ray wrote; “Today marks five years since Wilfred Agbonavbare left us.

“Eternal and unforgettable in the memory of Rayismo.”

The late retired goalkeeper gave up the ghost on January 27, 2015 after suffering from cancer in Spain.

Agbonavbare after retiring as a player, worked as a deliveryman and a goalkeeper coach.

Agbonavbare was a member of the Nigerian under-20s at the 1983 FIFA World Youth Championship in Mexico. He played for more than one decade and was also selected for the 1994 African Cup of Nations, backing up Peter Rufai.

Agbonavbare popularly known as ‘Agboni-basket’ featured for defunct New Nigeria Bank and BCC Lions before seeking greener pastures abroad.