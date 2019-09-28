The Embassy of Spain in Nigeria on Friday night hosted the Spanish contemporary dance performance entitled “Alguien vendrá a buscarnos” to strengthen ties between Spanish and the Nigerian culture.

Mr Marcelino Ansorena, Ambassador of Spain to Nigeria, told newsmen in Abuja that the concert was to foster relationship between the two countries.

The dance concert is a contemporary display by Spanish group aimed at encouraging fusion of culture between Nigeria and Spain.

According to Ansorena, both countries have very deep and historic relations that existed since Nigeria’s independence in 1960.

Ansorena said: “We have important ties on peace, security, economy and cultural dance; we try to boost our ties in every field, especially in culture.

“We will always try to show that intimacy, despite our diversity dancing will create platform for Spanish people to know more about Nigerians.

“We also have great interest in Nigeria culture and language, so teaching Spanish is one of our priority as well.”

The envoy defined dance to be an innovative performance art that engages wide-ranging communities to create meaningful change in the world.

He said that dance had become important tool that could be used by people to share their feelings and even enter into spaces, saying it means a million messages all at once.

He further said that through dance people could express themselves easily in best and worst moments.

In a separate interview, Mr Fernando Hurtado, Lead Dancer at the concert, explained “Alguien vendrá a buscarnos” to be dance that starts as solo piece to become a duet.

He said that the dance evolves on reason people have to look out for other when they are lonely, because they are those who seek such help.

“We are looking for company by not being alone, because we do not want to be alone in life.

“In dance we say the steps are not important than self; what is most important is in between the dance steps.

“Nigeria and Spanish cultural fusion can further be strengthened through cooperation with this type of activity, we have to come together to share our views and mentality.

“Nigeria need to come to Spain and Spain need to come to Nigeria; all arts and dance goes through emotions and emotions are universal,” Hurtado said.

He, however, said that “Alguien vendrá a buscarnos” was not just a Spanish type dance, adding that it is universal and required emotional movement of one’s body. (NAN)