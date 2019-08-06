Former U-17 World Cup winning skipper, Kelechi Nwakali could be the next Nigerian player to make a move in the transfer market, following strong interests from a host of clubs around Europe, AOIFootball.com can authoritatively confirmed.

The 22-year-old, who has been training at parent club Arsenal since the start of the preseason was hopeful of a chance with the Gunners ahead of the 2019/2020 season, but following his inability to secure a work permit, the midfielder could now seek fresh challenges elsewhere.

AOIFootball.com can, however, confirm authoritatively that the attacking midfielder is, however, not short of suitors as a host of top clubs in Spain, Netherlands and Belgium have now indicated their interest in landing the Nigerian on a permanent basis.