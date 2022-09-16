Referees in the Spanish women’s football league have ended their week-long strike after their demands were met.

The Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) announced that a deal was concluded on Thursday.

The referees had demanded more money and working conditions similar to their male colleagues.

The opening games in Liga F were postponed last weekend because of the strike, but the women’s top division will now kick-off this weekend.

This is the first fully professional Spanish women’s football season.

Spain set a world record for attendance at a women’s game when 91,553 people watched Barcelona Women FC beat rivals Real Madrid Women 5-2.

The match was a Women’s UEFA Champions League quarter-final second leg match played at Camp Nou on March 30.