Spanish football expert Sid Lowe believes that Nigerian international Samuel Chukwueze can be as great as Barcelona’s Lionel Messi in the round leather game.

The British football Journalist with vast coverage of Spanish League who has covered the Spanish La Liga Satander for decades was part of the La Liga team in Nigeria over the weekend where he discussed with the media and stakeholders on the importance of sports journalism and highlights on international character of LaLiga.

While assessing the African players in the league, Lowe singled out the Villarreal teenager for recognition and believes he’s got no excuse not to be a global star like Lionel Messi.

“African players in the league are doing great and Samuel Chukwueze from Nigeria who plays for Villarreal CF as a winger has been high-flying since he joined in 2017 and I see him making great impact in this year’s Africa Cup of Nation,” he said while responding to questions of opportunities for African players in the league.”