Sadiq Umar could be on his way to the Spanish top-flight with Europa League winners Sevilla interested in bringing him to Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan Stadium.

According to Extra Futbol, Sevilla’s sporting director, Monchi has identified Sadiq as a potential target ahead of the summer transfer window.

Sadiq has had an incredible season with Almeria in the Spanish second division. The 24-year-old joined Almeria from Partizan Belgrade in October and has taken little time to settle in.

The former AS Roma striker’s form has been key in Almeria’s push for a promotion to the Spanish top-flight. La Unión currently sit third on La Liga Smartbank table with Sadiq playing an important role in the surge.

Sadiq has scored 12 goals and recorded four assists in 22 league games this season. He recently picked up the January player of the month after scoring five times in three league games.