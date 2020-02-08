Barcelona Femeni are through to the final of the Spanish Super Cup following a hard-fought 3-2 win over Atlético Madrid at Estadio El Helmántico (Salamanca) on Thursday night, allnigeriasoccer.com reports.

Patricia Guijarro, Lieke Martens and Asisat Oshoala got the goals for Barcelona, while Toni Duggan and Charlyn Corral were on target for Las Rojiblancas.

Two minutes before half-time, the Nigeria skipper headed to the bottom of the net after Lieke Martens swung in a brilliant cross from the left.

Though the African Player of the Year didn’t get on the scoresheet in the second half, she proved a handful for the Atlético Madrid defence and saw a goal disallowed at minute 55.

The former Liverpool and Arsenal attacker has now tallied 17 goals in all competitions so far this season with her latest strike, with fifteen coming in the the Primera División Femenina.

Tomorrow, the Catalans will battle for the Super Cup against Real Sociedad, who defeated Levante 1-0 in the first semifinal.