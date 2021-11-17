SPAR Market, leading supermarket and department store company, has officially announced its annual Black Friday Sales from November 19 to 28, 2021.

A spokesperson from the organization has confirmed that they are expecting this to be one of their biggest Black Friday events since they brought the event to Nigeria, with MASSIVE offers up to 70% in Electronics, Home Appliances, Mobile Phones, Computers, Wines & Spirits, Groceries, Clothing, Watches, Furniture, and more.

The company has also organized several engaging games with customers to win prices at their stores, ensuring that 2021 Black Friday at SPAR is going to be one of the best one’s yet. SPAR Nigeria has historically outpaced online and supermarket competition in their offerings during the holidays, and this year appears to be more of the same.

Their offers for the season are live on their website: www.sparnigeria.com/blackfriday

Updates on their promotions occur every day.

