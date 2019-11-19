In its tradition of declaring special Black Friday sales, SPAR has announced that the sales programme will be on for eight days between November 23 and 30 2019 at all SPAR stores across the nation.

This was revealed to Daily Sun yesterday by the Head of Marketing, Mr. John Goldsmith in a press statement

According to Mr. Goldsmith, the brand is delighted about the impending Black Friday sales in its 6th year. We are offering Nigerians a wider range of products including food, grocery, meats, wines & spirits, electronics, home appliances, laptops, mobile phones, watches, clothes, perfume and many other products essential for individual and family use.

He said, “We are stocking up our warehouses to accommodate all our teeming customers who would want to get great items at huge discounts during the Black Friday sales. All our customers have the opportunity to choose from all the available quality products across all categories in any of our outlets nationwide.”

The hypermarket recently won the Retail Brand of the Year at the BusinessDay Nigerian Business Leadership Awards 2019. The sectoral award was in recognition of the brand’s agility, market share growth, financial strength, leadership vision and resilience in varying economic conditions.