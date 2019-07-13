In continuation of her drive to encourage youngsters in the creative industry, SPAR has rewarded Mariam Kayode for her role in the movie, The Coffin Salesman directed by Imoh Umoren.

SPAR, the hypermarket store located across the country, is renowned for supporting projects that build the capacity of Nigerian children in the creative industry.

Commenting on the reward for the fast rising actor, Group Head Marketing, SPAR, John Goldsmith, said children need to be assisted to achieve their aims in life. “Creative expressions cannot be separated from the realities of this age. Nigerians are doing great exploits globally and we need to nurture the upcoming talents, which will in turn enhance the creative industry in the country in general. Our brand will continue to support the development of the Nigerian child through various initiatives,” he stared.

In her response, Mariam said: “I am excited to be a recipient of the award this year, SPAR has rewarded me for being a part of the movie industry and I will give my best to acting till the brand becomes so proud of me. This year’s award will spur me more into action. Every company that encourages children like SPAR is developing the future of Nigeria.”