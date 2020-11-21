Vivian Onyebukwa

Champagne Gold is one of the neutral colours that have stood the test of time. It is classy and elegant. Brides have found love in this colour because of its quality. It is classic and regal. Champagne Gold is a timeless colour. It goes with everything.

This can be combined with any other vibrant colour such as red, orange, tourquoise blue, mint green, fuchsia pink, emerald green and do on. It complements white too. It flatters your skin. The colour is timeless so it can be worn to other occasions such as dinner party. Just make it simple and elegant and wear with the right accessories.