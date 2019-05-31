Rita Okoye

Lagos-based Sparrow Records has signed Afro-highlife musician, Onyekachi Vincent aka Smart Khiddy, to its growing label. He was signed alongside youngest female Disc Jockey, Commission DJ Weisy.

Born in Ebonyi State but bred in Kano State, Smart Khiddy started music in 2012 and has just dropped his first single, ‘Na God’, which was produced by 2flexir and the video directed by Unlimited LA.

Speaking at the unveiling of the new artistes, Sparrow Records’ CEO, Okoro Christian Nnadozie and General Manager, Ibrahim Kabiru, expressed optimism that Smart Khiddy will take over the music industry in no distant future, having gathered top industry players to work on his music.

“Sparrow Records is established to discover and promote talented up and coming artistes in Nigeria. Smart Khiddy is one unique talent that fits the profile. He is fully geared to take over the Nigerian music scene, with music never heard before,” Kabiru said.