Sparta Rotterdam technical director, Henk van Stee has stressed that there is no truth to reports linking Ajax Amsterdam with a summer move for Maduka Okoye.

RTV Rijnmond reporter, Dennis van Eersel in the talk show FC Rijnmond, claimed that the 1995 European champions were among the clubs interested in signing the Fortuna Düsseldorf academy product.

“Absolute nonsense, “ Henk van Stee told Dutch football magazine Voetbal International via ajaxfanzone.nl.

Okoye, himself, has confirmed that he has not been approached by Ajax Amsterdam but was delighted to be linked with one of the traditional clubs in European football.

“I have not heard anything yet, it is now mainly a rumor. It is nice to read that Ajax is interested.”

That means that I am performing well at Sparta,” Okoye said to ESPN.

“My focus is now on Sparta. At the moment nothing is playing yet. We will see what will happen.”

This season, the 21-year-old has kept seven clean sheets in twenty appearances for Sparta Rotterdam in the Dutch Eredivisie and arguably his best performance as a professional was in the 1-0 win vs VVV Venlo on March 9, 2021.