Victor Moses has come under heavy fire from fans of Russian club Spartak Moscow after some indifferent performances recently.

“Is this really Victor Moses?” asked one angry Spartak fan after a recent disappointing showing by the former Chelsea forward.

The social media has been dominated by debate over the underwhelming performances of Victor Moses.

The player has yet score this season after his permanent transfer to the Moscow club.

Altogether he has made 11 appearances in all competitions this season for his Russian club.

Antwerp list fit-again Alhassan Yusuf as they gun for top spot

Antwerp have listed Alhassan Yusuf on their match day squad for the clash against Zulte Waregem after the midfielder recovered fully from a groin injury.

Victory today at Zulte Waregem will see Antwerp go top of the league as they are currently third on the table, two points behind leaders and champions Club Brugge.

Alhassan has not played for the ambitious Belgian club since August on account of the injury.

He returns to a team who have won their last five league games.

However, critics have said that despite their superb run, Antwerp are not playing good football.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .