Russian Premier League side, Spartak Moscow has unveiled former Nigeria international, Victor Moses, who joined from Chelsea.

The Russian giants unveiled the forward on Friday in Spartak Moscow stadium, and he was handed jersey number 8.

Moses joined Spartak Moscow on a season-long loan from Chelsea on Thursday, after Frank Lampard disclosed that he was no longer part of his plans.

Moses, who also spent last season on loan with Fenerbahce and Inter Milan, could remain with the Moscow-based club beyond the 2020-2021 season, should they exercise their option to sign him permanently at the end of the season.