Former sporting director of Spartak Moscow, Dmitri Popov has revealed that Zarema Salikhova, wife of the owner of Spartak Moscow Leonid Fedun, wanted him to get rid of Victor Moses before the winger’s loan move from Chelsea was made permanent.

Popov has provided documentary evidence to back up his claims, sharing on Telegram a screenshot of his WhatsApp conversation with Salikhova.

It appears Salikhova is being hypocritical as she had previously claimed that Popov did not want to sign Moses on a permanent basis.

“Dima, really, let’s get rid of Moses now. The time is right now. Teddy’s tantrum will take over. Right now, this decision will go with a bang. Everything that Gazizov has done in one fell swoop “ Salikhova told Popov.

Responding to the accusations from Salikhova, Popov wrote in his Telegram channel via championat : “This is a correspondence with Zarema Ravilievna after the Cup with Dynamo. Moreover, I was instructed not to declare Moses, but to declare Roche.

“I didn’t have the character to fulfill. I don’t want to drain anything. Therefore, I repeat. There will be no **** flow towards the club, there will be no evidence of lies and hypocrisy here.

