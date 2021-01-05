By Titilayo Balogun

A cleric of the Christ Apostolic Church (CAC), Prophet Samuel Olu Alo, recently warned that men of God who fail to preach truth to leaders would share in the inevitable punishment for such bad leaders.

He spoke at the annual programme of the CAC, Grace of Mercy Prayer Mountain, Adamimogo Outreach in Ogombo, Ajah, Lagos.

He urged Nigerians to desist from voting for money, noting that they should rather vote for good people with great vision that could be actualised for the country. He said politicians should be concerned about life after they leave power and not be carried away by the temporary arrogance, immunity and enjoyment that power gives.

His words: “Our clerics, whether Christians or Muslims, should use every opportunity they have to preach truth to our leaders. Do not allow politicians to hijack the pulpit when they come to the church or mosque. Preach truth to them so they can change.

“Many who seek the face of these leaders go to men of God and herbalists to pray to get things they do not deserve. I will advise that our leaders in the faith and Nigerians should pray for these leaders. Many men of God would share in the punishment God will visit on bad leaders because they do not tell these leaders the truth.

He said true men of God should come together and pray for the country, so that God would have mercy on Nigeria and defeat her enemies. “But many men of God would rather prefer to collect money before doing such selfless service for our nation. Our men of God should intensify prayers for this nation so things could get better,” he said.

As part of his annual empowerment for the needy, the cleric bought two brand new cars worth N5.5 million for fellow clerics. The gesture amazed the beneficiaries, Pastor Jeremiah Adebayo and Lanre Adeyemo who described him as a selfless leader.

The cleric also provided other lifeline and scholarship for widows, indigent students and the needy. Among the empowerment items he gave were ten hair dryers, grinding machines, 10, sewing machines, 2000 Back pack/ Exercises book for public and private school pupils, and gifts of small bags of rice, live chickens and cash gifts to 2000 elderly people and widows and scholarship for 30 secondary school students and 10 higher institution students. The lifeline and empovernment items were distributed to beneficiaries in Lagos and Ido-Ekiti, his hometown.

Alo, who also gave candid advise to Nigerians and our leaders, said: “As a cleric, I don’t deceve people. Government has its own problem but we are the greater problem, i felt bad today, some people who have benefited from our gifts last year went to sell them for very cheap prices, that is bad, government is also doing giving to people and they do that to Government.

“Any nation that do not want to suffer before having plenty won’t ever make it. Many of our people want easy money. Call for youths to come and farm, they won’t come but ask them to join politics and many would rush at you.What you have gone to learn at school you can easily practicalize it if there is no job or learn another work with it. Let us stop voting for money, or name but vote for conscience and those who can really do it.