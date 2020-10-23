All they want is to be heard
All they want is for us to listen
All they want is to show us their visible and invisible scars
All they want is to drive nice cars if they can afford them
Wear nice clothes if they can buy them
Carry a laptop if they have one
All they want is to live free from fear
To live in dignity and with respect
All they want is for their taxes and those of their parents
Not to be used to fund their oppressors
All they want is an end to tyranny
All they want is for us to hear the cries of the dispossessed
The hopeless, the helpless, the excluded, the silenced
We speak up as mothers
All we want is to see our children grow
And carry their children in our arms
And when our time comes, for them to bury us like the Queens we are
Almighty God, we speak up to you
Protect our children from the bullets of the wicked
Keep them safe from harm
As mothers we speak out at the top of our voices
With the wombs with which we bore them
And the breasts with which we suckled them
We declare, we warn and we tell you
These children will not die!
These children will live!
These children will rule!
These children will fulfill their destinies!
These children will not be cut down!
For those who burn, loot, rape, maim and kill
For those who incite others to chaos, plunder and anarchy
We speak up to you now, listen!
Your war is not the war our children fight
Our children fight for justice
They fight to be heard
They fight for truth
They fight for freedom
Our children know no tribe
Our children have only one religion – A better nation
Our children will not become pawns
Mindless tools in the hands of tyrants and megalomaniacs
Judgement shall be upon you
Their blood will be on your hands and on your heads
Your war is not their war
For those who put our children in harm’s way
And encourage those who burn, loot, rape, maim and kill
Judgement shall be yours one day
Let us all Speak Up and Speak Out!!!
Silence is no longer an option.
•Bisi Adeleye-Fayemi is a
gender specialist, social
entrepreneur and writer. She is the founder of Abovewhispers.com, an online community for women. She is the First Lady of Ekiti State and can be reached at [email protected]
Leave a Reply