All they want is to be heard

All they want is for us to listen

All they want is to show us their visible and invisible scars

All they want is to drive nice cars if they can afford them

Wear nice clothes if they can buy them

Carry a laptop if they have one

All they want is to live free from fear

To live in dignity and with respect

All they want is for their taxes and those of their parents

Not to be used to fund their oppressors

All they want is an end to tyranny

All they want is for us to hear the cries of the dispossessed

The hopeless, the helpless, the excluded, the silenced

We speak up as mothers

All we want is to see our children grow

And carry their children in our arms

And when our time comes, for them to bury us like the Queens we are

Almighty God, we speak up to you

Protect our children from the bullets of the wicked

Keep them safe from harm

As mothers we speak out at the top of our voices

With the wombs with which we bore them

And the breasts with which we suckled them

We declare, we warn and we tell you

These children will not die!

These children will live!

These children will rule!

These children will fulfill their destinies!

These children will not be cut down!

For those who burn, loot, rape, maim and kill

For those who incite others to chaos, plunder and anarchy

We speak up to you now, listen!

Your war is not the war our children fight

Our children fight for justice

They fight to be heard

They fight for truth

They fight for freedom

Our children know no tribe

Our children have only one religion – A better nation

Our children will not become pawns

Mindless tools in the hands of tyrants and megalomaniacs

Judgement shall be upon you

Their blood will be on your hands and on your heads

Your war is not their war

For those who put our children in harm’s way

And encourage those who burn, loot, rape, maim and kill

Judgement shall be yours one day

Let us all Speak Up and Speak Out!!!

Silence is no longer an option.

•Bisi Adeleye-Fayemi is a

gender specialist, social

entrepreneur and writer. She is the founder of Abovewhispers.com, an online community for women. She is the First Lady of Ekiti State and can be reached at [email protected]