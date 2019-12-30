Linus Oota, Lafia

Speaker, Nasarawa State House of Assembly, Ibrahim Abdullahi, has donated cash and gifts worth about N16 million to his constituents.

Abdullahi, who represents Umaisha/Ugya constituency on the platform of APC distributed the items, yesterday, in Umaisha, Toto Local Government Area.

Abdullahi donated N30,000 to 100 students, N30,000 to 100 women, 70 sewing machines,70 grinding machines and over 800 pieces of wrappers to women. He also donated 40 water pump machines, 50 cartoons of herbicides and 40 sprayers to farmers to boost food security in his constituency.

The speaker said the donation was to enable them start small businesses under the Balarabe Women Empowerment programme.

“Since my first election in 2015, I initiated these programmes aimed at reducing hardship among people and by God’s grace I hope to sustain it. My people are of the riverine; there are mainly farmers and fishermen and I deem it necessary to procure agricultural inputs for them,” he said.

Governor Abdullahi Sule, represented by Secretary to the State Government, Ahmad Tijani said the speaker was an asset to APC and called on other grassroots politician to emulate him.

Those who attended the event were National Vice Chairman, APC North Central, Ahmed Wambai; APC Secretary, Aliyu Bello; Commissioner for Health, Ahmed Yahaya, and Deputy Speaker, Nahemiah Andaura.