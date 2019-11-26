Aidoghie Paulinus and Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, Governors of Enugu, Bayelsa and Imo states, Ifeanyi Ugwanyi, Seriake Dickson and Emeka Ihedioha respectively, yesterday, joined Nigerians from all walks of life for the unveiling of the book: “The Powers that Be: Thoughts and Reflections on People, Power and Politics” by Managing Director/Editor-in-Chief of the Sun Newspapers, Mr Onuoha Ukeh.

The book launch also witnessed the presence of Minister of Science and Technology, Chief Ogbonnaya Onu, who chaired the occasion; vice presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2019 presidential election and former governor of Anambra State, Mr Peter Obi; Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, represented by the acting Executive Secretary of the Nigerian Press Council, Victor Egharevba, and the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Mr Femi Adesina.

Also in attendance were business mogul Dr. Obiora Okonkwo, who was chief presenter, Director-General of the National Council for Arts and Culture, Otunba Olusegun Runsewe, Director-General of Voice of Nigeria (VON), Mr. Osita Okechukwu, Senator representing Enugu East, Chimaroke Nnamani, Chairman of AMCON, Mr. Muiz Banire, Chairman, Reformed All Progressives Congress (R-APC), Buba Galadinma, amongst others.

In his remarks, Gbajabiamila noted that the efforts of patriotic journalists assisted in no small measure towards the return of the country to civil rule about 20 years ago after several years of military rule.

Gbajabiamila who was represented by Chairman, House Committee on Media and Public Affairs, Benjamin Kalu, said during the inglorious days of the military, the nation had to grapple with defining political and socioeconomic events which were inevitable on the nation’s path to peace and prosperity.

“This is why the observers of these events, who pinned them together, must be celebrated as historians because events-filled history and history is always there for the coming generations to learn from, to avoid the mistakes of the past and improve on our achievements for the future.”

The Speaker said the fact that Ukeh was not thinking of compiling the book while he was penning the contents made the book a sincere inspiration of his thoughts on national issues devoid of the colouring of profitisation, but fuelled by his desire to contribute on important issues and fearlessly so.

Speaking earlier, Onu said through his writings, Ukeh has done so much for the country, even as he said Ukeh was not just an author, but a unique one who has spent time to lead the country into his thoughts about the country.

“This author is a unique author. He is not just a journalist, but an intelligent journalist.”

Onu assured Ukeh that his writings were taken seriously by many, “because we are all interested in making Nigeria a truly great nation and we know that it is ideas that rule the world.

“So, those of us who are in government will go to any extent to look for the best ideas that can help us to do the very best for our nation.”

Governor Dickson said as someone who had always encouraged the author to document his thoughts, he regretted not present at the event due to exigencies.

Dickson who was represented by the Chairman, House Committee on Drugs and Narcotics, Francis Agbo, said Onuoha, a political prophet, has done well by putting his thoughts into a book.

For Governor Ihedioha, Ukeh is an engine room who delivered on any task assigned to him.

Ihedioha who was represented by his Special Adviser on Media, Steve Osuji, said: “He is someone you will consider as an engine room. Any task you put him at, be sure that that task will be done.”

Also speaking, Nnamani said from the outcome of the event, it was evident that things have fallen apart and the centre could no longer hold.

He recalled that 20 years ago when he ventured into politics, a good number of the journalists present at the occasion were with the people, alleging that they had moved over time to join the bourgeoisie, the oppressors.

Nnamani, however, said as the country goes through contentious times, it was expected of the upgraded media leaders to remember their responsibilities to the society, defend the poor and reverse the current trend of hypocrisy pervading the land because indeed, things have fallen apart.

On his part, Runsewe said the book was an inspirational piece that showed happenings in the society, saying it will throw open a new chapter of discuss in the nation’s political space that power is transient.

“I see it as one book that will open up a new chapter of discussion in this country. It will help people to see that power is transient; that if you have power, it is for the good of the people. Not something for you to hold strongly for yourself.

“I believe very strongly that it will be reawakening our consciousness in our struggle for power. I commend the author. I see this book as one that will help our political environment. Power is not anything permanent, but what you get to help the people.”

Speaking with Daily Sun, President of ITEM Union, Abuja, Joseph Chukwu, eulogised the author, who he described “as very articulate.”

“He is a man we are proud of and he is a man Nigeria already knows about. He is an articulate man, a man who is very articulate in his dealings,” Chukwu said.

In his welcome remarks, Ukeh said the book was written over the years, saying it is a book that talked about people, politics and power.

Ukeh said: “Someone looked at the title of the book and exclaimed: “The Powers That Be!” He asked if I really had the nerve or temerity to talk about the “Powers that Be.” I was not surprised by his reaction. When we hear, “The Powers that Be,” the general impression is that we are talking only about those in government and corridors of power, who make things happen. Some people would say we are talking about that “Secret Political Clique” or what we like to call the cabal in government.

“Yes, “The Powers that Be” are people in government, who command influence and power, those whose actions and inactions make or mar the nation or society. However, “the Powers that Be” are much more than that. We are all “The Powers that Be.” Whether you are the president, governor, minister, commissioner, political party chairman, permanent secretary, lawmaker, vice chancellor, ambassador, journalist, lecturer, managing director, civil servant, judge, husband or housewife, we are all “The Powers that Be.” Whether we consider ourselves among the top class or the dregs of the society, as long as our decisions and actions have an effect on others or influence the society in one way or another, we are “The Powers that Be.” Therefore, we should mind what we do, as our actions have consequences.”

Ukeh further said the book is about Nigerians as a people, adding that it was his views on things that happened in the country and elsewhere. “As a journalist and columnist, I express my opinion on issues without let and hindrance.”