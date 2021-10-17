The Speaker of Nasarawa House of Assembly, Alhaji Ibrahim Balarabe-Abdullahi, has praised the peaceful conduct of the just-concluded congress of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state.

He said that the exercise has further demonstrated the unity among party members in the state.

Balarabe-Abdullahi made the commendation while speaking with newsmen in Lafia on Sunday.

He said that the exercise has again demonstrated that there was peace in the party, adding that it has a bright future.

He expressed appreciation for the invaluable efforts of APC stakeholders that led to the success of the consensus strategy and the entire exercise.

“We are happy that the state executive officials have successfully emerged through consensus.

“It has further brightened the chances of the party in winning future elections in the state,” he said.

Balarabe-Abdullahi called for more commitment and unity from the party members for continuous success of the party.

He called on the new officials to work relentlessly to enhance unity and victory for the party in future polls.

The speaker congratulated the new executives and wished them a successful tenure.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that Dr John Mamman had on Saturday emerged the State Chairman of the party, elected alongside other officers,

He was the immediate past Interim Caretaker Committee Chairman. (NAN)

