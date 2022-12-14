Promoters of violence in the guise of politics in Toto Local Government Area of the Nasarawa State may face the law.

Speaker of the state’s House of Assembly, Alhaji Ibrahim Abdullahi, says he will not hesitate to invite security agencies to arrest such people.

He made his position known when he visited the Ohimege Opanda, Alhaji Usman Abdullahi to receive the royal father’s blessings ahead of inauguration of his third term campaign council.

The speaker said that he would not allow some selfish individuals and opposition parties to threaten the existing peace in the area in the name of politics.

“His Royal Highness, we will not allow those who did not wish Toto Local Government Area well to continue to cause disharmony and threaten the peace we are enjoying.

“The governor, Engr Abdullahi Sule and I made serious efforts in which we dismantled `Darul-Salam’ and other terrorists in Toto Local Government Area.

“Before now, our people could not go about their normal businesses and to their farms for fear of attack, but today our people are going about their businesses without any hindrance as peace has returned.

“I will not hesitate to arrest perpetrators and promoters of violence in Toto to serve as deterrent to others and for peace to continue to reign,’’ he said.

Abdullahi assured the traditional ruler of issues-based campaign at all times in the interest of peace and development.

He promised continuous quality representation at the state legislature, if re-elected in 2023.

Responding, the Ohimege Opanda blessed and wished the speaker well in his third term ambition.

The traditional ruler urged all stakeholders and political leaders of parties to caution their supporters against violence.

“I have called on leaders of political parties here to play politics of decorum, devoid of violence and character assassination.

“I have directed the military and other security agencies to arrest trouble makers who are bent on causing disharmony and threatening the existing peace being enjoyed in Toto Local Government Area,’’ he said.

The traditional ruler also urged politicians in the area to always engage in issues-based campaigns in the interest of peace and for the overall development of the state. (NAN)