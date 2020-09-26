Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Speaker of the Delta State House of Assembly, Sheriff Oborevwori has described the late first elected deputy governor of the state, Simeon Ebonka as an upright politicians and a peace loving elderstateman.

Also, a former Speaker of the House and the current Executive Director, Maritime Labour and Cabotage Services, at the Nigeria Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), Victor Ochei, said the late septuagenarian was a committed, detribalised and humble patriot.

Both politicians, in separate statements expressed rude shock at the demise of their senior colleague, Ebonka who breathed his last at the age of 77, describing it as unfortunate.

The current Speaker in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Dennis Otu said the state would surely miss an illustrious son in Ebonka, and admonished the people to take solace in the fact that the deceased lived well.

“We have lost a peace-loving elderstateman whose wise counsel and fatherly advise we will miss dearly. He played politics without bitterness. As a Deputy Governor between 1992 and 1993, he made visible contributions towards the solid foundation for the development of our dear state. He has a special place in the history of the state.

“On behalf of my family and constituents, I mourn the demise of our peace-loving elderstateman and first Deputy Governor of Delta State, Simeon Ebonka. We have lost a fine gentleman and a consummate politician of our time. Painful that death robbed us of him now at this time,” the statement read.

Ochei, on his part, said Ebonka “was a leader who exhibited exemplary humility, commitment and loyalty to any chosen cause. His wealth of experience would be greatly missed at a time like this.”

While praying for the repose of the deceased, Ochei also admonished his Anioma and Delta compatriots as well as the bereaved family to find solace in the fact that the departed elder statesman lived a fulfilled life centred around devoutness and selflessness.