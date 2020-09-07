The Speaker of the Cross River House of Assembly, Mr Eteng Jonah-Williams, has called on the Police to take steps to address kidnapping in the state.

Jonah-Williams made the call on Monday in Calabar, when he led other members of the assembly on a courtesy visit to the ew Commissioner of Police in the state, Mr Abdulkadir Jimoh.

The speaker restated the commitment of the 9th Assembly to giving necessary assistance toward effective policing of the state.

He used the opportunity to welcome the new commissioner to Cross River and lauded him for the achievements recorded so far in fighting crime within his short period of stay in the state.

“I want to thank you specially for what you have been doing since you came on board.

“We have seen kidnappers that were arrested in Calabar and even as far as Ogoja; we are happy and want to see more of that,’’ he said.

Jonah-Williams informed the commissioner that the assembly had passed the “Anti-Kidnapping Bill’’ to give the police adequate legislative backing to fight the menace in the state.

Responding, the commissioner solicited the support of the assembly to enable the police in the state to discharge their responsibilities effectively.

Jimoh pledged commitment to community policing as well as readiness to work toward reducing crimes in the state. (NAN)