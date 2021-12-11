Chairman Loatsad and co-founder Noelle Foundation, Mr. Seyi Tinubu, spokesman of Nigeria Police, Frank Mba and businessman, Hakeem Shagaya have urged Nigerian youths to step forward and play active role in leadership/politics.

They made the appeal at the third edition of the annual Maktoub Youth Forum held in Abuja.

Tinubu, who donated 970,000 meals to 30,000 homes during the COVID-19 lockdown, said the pandemic had provided opportunity for youths to be creative. He said the lockdown resulted in the emergence of several youth-led digital platforms to create value in addition to several innovative ventures. He also noted that the pandemic had taught youths that “they are better together” and should always support benefits that would last forever.

On his part, Mba, a Commissioner of Police, who spoke on “Trust Question- Police Citizen Relationship”, urged youths and the public to trust the police as modern policing derives its legitimacy from the public.

Also, Shagaya urged young people to form alliance and be politically active at the local level.

“We must learn to collaborate because it is through it that we can have bigger voices and motive of what we want to achieve. Unionisation is one of the ways to effect changes and solution,” Shagaya said.

The convener of the event, Ms Maryam Mohammed Maktoub, who spoke on managing social media pressure, urged young people to avoid social media tension “because 80 per cent of people on social media live fake lives.”

The public relations and events strategist also tasked youths to be involved in politics and pick a leader among themselves. Maktoub, who is also the publisher of Maktoub Magazine, promised to set up a Whatsapp group to mobilise youth for the 2023 election.

She said the annual event “encourages Nigerian youths to discover, explore and maximise their natural potentials and create a better future for themselves in spite of hurdles.”

Other speakers at the forum include Dr Adaeze Oreh, Aisha Abba Kyari, Gbenga Owonubi, Jamilu Kwande and Fatima Abacha.

This year’s event, tagged, “Re-Inventing Youths”, with the slogan, “We Can, We Will” attracted over 200 youths from across Nigeria, with different backgrounds, disciplines and orientation.

