Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

Ahead of the inauguration of the Ninth Assembly, a socio-political group, Arewa Progressive Congress has urged members-elect of the House of Representatives to support Hon Olajide Olatubosun to emerge as the speaker of the House.

The leader of the group, Alhaji Ali Abacha made the plea, on Saturday, in Abuja, at a press briefing, where the group endorsed Olatubosun for the speakership of the Green Chamber.

Ali said his group has scrunitised all the aspirants jostling to be speaker, and came to the conclusion that Olatubosun is the most suited for the position.

According to him, apart from possessing the requisite qualities to be speaker, the lawmaker has no moral baggage. Consequently, he would be in a better position to support the anti-corruption campaign of the President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration.

“It is on record that the President predicates his agenda on the tripod of fighting insecurity, repositioning the economy and waging war against corruption.

“We are particularly impressed with the President’s zeal to extirpate corruption from the national polity. All hands must be on deck to support the President in this onerous task of fighting corruption especially at the highest level.

“It is on this note that men of goodwill must rise against the possibility of an emergence of a speaker with a questionable character. The President had done his best possible to improve the local and international perception of the country and such gains must not be dissipated with the enthronement of any individual with integrity question as the speaker of the Ninth House of Representatives.”