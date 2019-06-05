Sunday Ani

The spokesman of Hon. Umaru Bago’s Campaign Organisation, Victor Afam Ogene, has said that the campaign of calumny and character assassination against his principal would fail.

In a press statement signed by Ogene and made available to the Daily Sun yesterday, he came hard on some members of the House of Representatives, whom he alleged were bent on derailing Bago’s principled quest for equity, justice and fairness in electing principal officers of the National Assembly, particularly the House of Representatives.

He averred that such characters hiding under the guise of a judicial inquest into the decade long spotless career of Bago, spanning through three banks, including the nation’s apex financial institution, would fail.

“We make bold to state that the action of these desperados would, in the end, only be tantamount to searching for a pin in a haystack,” he said.

The statement read: “Although, yet to be formally served with any processes in this regard, we observe that the judicial gambit is a last ditch attempt aimed at injecting life into an ebbing campaign of one of the speakership aspirants, who is being haunted by his past profile of proven conviction by the Supreme Court of Georgia for willfully stealing a client’s $25,000.

“Instead of frontally confronting this brutal fact, which is currently the subject of litigation before the Federal High Court, Abuja, they have rather embarked on a voyage of smear campaign and mudslinging against the person of Bago, in the mistaken belief that it would gain for them the attraction which endless forum shopping and endorsement trips have so far failed to achieve.

“We would be glad to accept service concerning this suit, as we have already instructed our legal team to take it on, on accelerated basis. It is also our charge to our lawyers to commence defamation processes against the purveyors of this mindless falsehood.

“This would be in direct opposite to the stance of an ‘anointed’ aspirant who, according to reports, beside evading service since May 24, 2019, when a case was instituted against him, is said to have employed harassment, inducement and falsehood to scare the plaintiff off the case.

“However, the current turn of things may well provoke a proper inquiry by the media, government agencies, non-governmental organisations and the public into the doggy issues of dual personality, multiple dates of birth, social security number fraud and several other infractions which has trailed the said aspirant.

“We reiterate that for us at the Bago Campaign Organisation, we have no baggage to carry, despite devious attempts to foist one on us. In fact, we welcome an inquest into the ‘past’ and ‘present’ of aspirants to the exalted office of speaker, House of Representatives.”